Help Tamil Nadu fishermen: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami writes to Prime Minister Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over levying hefty fine on Tamil Nadu fishermen purportedly for illegally fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to register strong protest at the highest level in Sri Lanka and organise an effective defense in Lankan courts to secure the release of 16 fishermen including the eight held on August 21, without imposing any fine or jail term.

In a letter to the PM, Palaniswami said eight fishermen from Thoothukudi district were arrested by the Lankan Navy on August 21 along with their boats and convicted by a Lankan Court under the provisions of Fisheries (Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats) Act, purportedly for illegally fishing in the

Sri Lankan waters and imposed a fine of LKR 60 lakh per head (approx `26 lakhs per head). The court had also ordered that if the fine was not paid, they would have to serve a three-month jail term.

The CM also recalled that he had already brought to the notice of the Centre the amendments made to the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act, 1996 and Fisheries (Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats) Act by Lanka and its impact on our Indian fishermen, especially from Tamil Nadu.“The latest move by

Sri Lanka at this crucial juncture when the Tamil Nadu government, along with the Union government, has taken proactive steps for transition towards a permanent solution, is nothing but a mockery of the diplomatic efforts being undertaken to sort out the sensitive issue. This has created a sense of panic in the minds of fishermen of Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami pointed out.

Opposition parties condemn hefty fine

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss strongly condemned the arrest of the Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and levying of hefty fine on them. He said it was simply an assault on the sovereignty of India since the move violated the decisions taken at bilateral talks between India and Lanka to resolve the fishermen issues. The Indian government should hand out a stern warning to the Lankan government in this issue and take steps to release the fishermen languishing in the Lankan jails.MDMK general secretary Vaiko and TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar too have condemned the arrest of fishermen and urged the Centre to take immediate steps to secure their release.

Tamilisai meets Sushma Swaraj

Meanwhile, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at Delhi and represented that the fishermen arrested by the Lankan Navy should be released without levying

any fine on them.Tamilisai said the fishermen community could remain rest assured that action would be taken by the Centre in this regard.