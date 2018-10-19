Home States Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry CM ​writes to home minister seeking probe against Lt Governor Kiran​ Bedi 

The chief minister, who returned from Delhi Thursday, said he submitted the letter demanding the probe at the office of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as he could not meet him.

Published: 19th October 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pondicherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Friday said he has written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe into "unauthorised" mobilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for desilting lakes.

Though it was not wrong to appeal to the private organisations for funds under the CSR, it was "highly objectionable" that the office of Lt Governor was receiving the funds for the projects without knowledge of the PWD minister, he told reporters here.

"Neither the PWD Minister nor the department Secretary and other officials are aware of assigning of the desilting work without calling for tenders..., Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lt Governor on several issues, alleged.

The chief minister, who returned from Delhi Thursday, said he submitted the letter demanding the probe at the office of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as he could not meet him.

Narayanasamy has earlier this week sought a judicial probe into the issue but Bedi has dismissed as "wild allegations" the claims and asserted that the Raj Nivas was not involved in any financial transanction.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File | PTI)

Friday, he accused two officials in the Lt Governor's office of contacting managements of private colleges and industrial houses seeking CSR funds.

Alleging violation of procedures and skipping of the CSR Committee formed in 2011 under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, he said it gave rise to `genuine suspicion` that there were serious irregularities in mobilising the funds.

The AIADMK here too has urged the central government to order a probe into the charges over the CSR funds, accusing Bedi of misusing her authority.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Pondicherry Chief Minister Rajnath Singh Kiran Bedi Puducherry Lt Governor Corporate Social Responsibility

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
facebook twitter whatsapp