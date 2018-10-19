Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil lyricist R.Vairamuthu admitted to hospital

Published: 19th October 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vairamuthu. (Express Photo)

By UNI

MADURAI: Veteran lyricist and poet R.Vairamuthu was admitted to Apollo hospital, here on Friday for treatment.

Sources said Mr.Vairamuthu has been undergoing treatment for food-related allergic reaction.

His condition is stable.

Mr.Vairamuthu came to his friend's house at Pasumalai on the outskirts of the city, when he fell ill.

The National award winning lyricist was recently dragged into sexual misconduct controversy by noted singer Chinmayi Sripaada.

Reacting to the allegation, Mr.Vairamuthu said it had become common to engage in uncivilised acts like slander against well-known personalities, and the trend had spread so far and wide to the point of being considered civil.

