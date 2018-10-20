Home States Tamil Nadu

Four die as omni bus rear-ends cement truck near Ulundurpet

In a tragic incident, four persons, including a woman, were charred to death when a private bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry and caught fire. Ten people were injured.  

Published: 20th October 2018 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident, four persons, including a woman, were charred to death when a private bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry and caught fire. Ten people were injured.  
According to police, the private omnibus from Chennai was plying on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway around 1.30 am when the incident allegedly occurred. While P Alexander (59) of Alanganallur village in Madurai district was the driver, M Sakthivel (58) of Parasakthi Nagar, also in Madurai, was the alternative driver.   

A private omni bus and lorry in flames near Ulundurpet in the wee hours of Friday; (R) charred remains of the omnibus | Express

At Aziz Nagar near Ulundurpet, a cement mixer lorry allegedly took a sudden turn in the highway, resulting in the bus allegedly crashing into it from behind. After this, the bus caught fire and slowly, the fire spread to the lorry too. Many passengers, who were asleep, allegedly escaped by breaking the windows of the bus. After receiving the information, highways and Edaikkal station policemen rushed to the spot, and as the fire couldn’t be contained, fire service personnel were called. They managed to put out the fire after an hour long struggle, but both vehicles were fully burnt.      

Police then found that the drivers, Alexander, Sakthivel and C Monisha(25) of Chennai, a bus passenger and Murugan(58) of Seranmadevi in Tirunelveli district, who was in the lorry, were charred to death. After sending the injured persons to Ulundurpet government hospital for treatment, police rescued the bodies and sent them to the same hospital for autopsy. Due to the accident, traffic in the highway was affected for more than an hour. Normal traffic flow resumed only after the damaged vehicles were taken off the road. Police filed a case and began further inquiries.

Passengers blamed the bus driver. They said the bus was plying at a high speed, and reached Ulundurpet from Chennai in just two hours. They further alleged the driver may have found it difficult to bring the bus to a halt after seeing the lorry turn due to overspeeding and low visibility.

Bus overturns

Ramanathapuram: Seven persons were injured when a bus carrying 17 tourists from Polur in Tiruvannamalai overturned at Mandapam, near Rameswaram, on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp