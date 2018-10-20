Sporadic showers likely before NE monsoon sets in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With northeast monsoon fast approaching, Chennai can expect a daily dosage of sporadic showers.Met officials on Friday indicated that conditions are becoming favourable for onset of the monsoon. By Monday, southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country. With cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, there would be some rainfall in the coastal districts. Some parts of the city have received sharp spells. However, Nungambakkam weather station has not recorded any. Officials said, “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai. Rain or thundershower may occur in some areas.” Rajapalayam (Virudhunagar) received the highest rainfall in TN in 24 hours.”