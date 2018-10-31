Tamil Nadu: ​Dalit girl beheaded by neighbour for rejecting his advances

By PTI

SALEM: A 13-year-old Dalit girl was beheaded at a hamlet in Salem district of Tamil Nadu allegedly by her neighbour after she reportedly spurned his advances.

A senior police official said Wednesday the accused Dinesh Kumar has been arrested and lodged in Salem jail and a probe was on.

The incident happened at a small village near Attur in Salem district recently.

In a complaint filed by the victim's relatives, they have levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against the accused, a caste Hindu, the official said.

The police dismissed media reports that the accused was mentally disturbed.

According to reports, the deceased teenager had rejected the accused's advances and also informed her mother. Police said Kumar beheaded her using a sickle.

The victim was studying at a nearby government school and was the last of three siblings. Her parents are said to be labourers.