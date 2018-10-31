Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Bookings for Deepavali special buses begins

20,567 special buses will be operated on November 3,4,5 across the state. This includes 11,367 buses which will ply from Chennai.

Published: 31st October 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

Special reservation counters inauguraterd at CMBT on Wednesday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Online Desk

To cater to the rush of passengers going to their hometowns for the Deepavali festival, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC),  State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) have arranged for special buses from Chennai and other major cities in the state for which the advance bookings start on Wednesday.

Close to 20,567 special buses will be operated on November 3,4,5 across the state. This includes 11,367 buses which will ply from Chennai. Similarly, 11,842 special buses (including 4,207 to Chennai) will be operated from November 7 to 10. 

Advance bookings for these buses can be done at the special counters from October 31 to November 5. A total of 30 centres (26 at Koyambedu, 2 at Tambaram Sanatorium, 1 each at Poonamallee, Madhavaram) have been designated in Chennai for the advance bookings. 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Here are the changes made in special bus departure points before Diwali

Services from Chennai on November 3,4,5 will operate from six termini namely CMBT,  MMBT, Poonamallee bus stand, Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand, Tambaram railway station bus stand and KK Nagar bus depot.

CMBT: Buses to Velankanni, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Thiruvananthapuram, Panruti, Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Ernakulam and Bengaluru 

MMBT: Buses from Chennai to Andhra Pradesh and all APSRTC buses 

Poonamallee bus stand: Buses to Kancheepuram, Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Hosur 

Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand: Buses from Chennai, via Tindivanam, to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and beyond. 

Tambaram Railway station bus stand: Buses to Tiruvannamalai KK Nagar bus depot: Buses going through East Coast Road (ECR) to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram. 

To avoid traffic congestion, the buses will halt at the following places and then sent inside the city. Since the buses entering city on the three days will carry very less number of passengers, they will be stopped at the following places outside Chennai. All passengers will be accommodated in other buses coming to the city so as to reduce the number of vehicles.

Government buses (Koyambedu): The places are Vandalur overbridge, Irumbuliyur, Maduravoyal, Toll Plaza, Karthikeyan Nagar, MGR University, Nerkundram, Poonamallee Bypass, Maduravoyal flyover, Vanagaram, Jesus calls office, Koyambedu flyover, Koyambedu Malar commercial office, Koyambedu police station.

(with inputs from ENS)

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali special buses special buses advance booking

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • balasubramanian vijayalakshmi
    supposing we are leaving on 6th Nov. to Tirupathi can we get the buses at Kpyambedu
    30 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp