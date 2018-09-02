Home States Tamil Nadu

22 medical students to face six month suspension for ‘verbal ragging’

Twenty-two second year students of Madurai Medical College are to face suspension for six months for ‘verbally ragging’ their juniors at the college hostel on Thursday.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for Ragging.

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Twenty-two second year students of Madurai Medical College are to face suspension for six months for ‘verbally ragging’ their juniors at the college hostel on Thursday.
College Dean Dr D Maruthupandian said a complaint in this regard was lodged with the Anti-Ragging Cell (New Delhi) and action would be taken based on CCTV evidence and written statement given by the victims.

Speaking to Express, a first year student said there were nearly 80 first year students at the men’s hostel. “Soon after joining the college, we were told by our seniors that incidents of occasional ragging was in practice. On Wednesday, our seniors told that we would be ragged the next day and those who were not in support of ragging would face the risk of being ostracised till the completion of the course.”

He went on to say, “On Thursday evening, about 15 students had trespassed into the secluded block meant for first year students and instructed us not to talk to girls, not to fold up shirt sleeves, to sleep dressed in formals only, to not lock our mobile phones using password, to salute them every time they pass by and not to enter hostel mess before 1 pm, even if our classes get over at 12 pm.When we took the matter to the third year students, who are more friendly with us, they said it was a common and casual practice at the college and that we should keep mum about it. In fact, they told they had given similar ‘instructions’ to the freshers when they were in second year.”

Around 2.30 am on Friday, some of the seniors got into the rooms of the first year students to check if all of them were sleeping dressed in formals. “When they found that some weren’t, they took note of them and left the place saying that those who disobeyed their ‘diktat’ would be taken care of later,” he said.
Meanwhile, state health secretary J Radhakrishnan said  medical colleges in the State follow a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. “Even isolated cases of ragging will be taken very seriously,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
verbal ragging Madurai Medical College Anti-Ragging Cell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to