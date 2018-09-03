Even ball-pens are a no-no in this school

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Panchayat Union Middle School in Avanathankottai West near Aranthangi is the talk of the town ever since it enforced ban on use of plastic on the campus. So particular is the management about shunning plastic that pens, bags, bins, trays, chairs and tables are made of plastic are not used. All arund the school, posters highlighting the need for plastic-free environment have been posted.

All 73 students in the school who were earlier using pens, bags, water bottles made of plastic are given alternative products made of metals, wood and nature-friendly materials respectively. This initiative is in line with the State government’s announcement to limit the plastic usage from next year.

The awareness that has been created among students on the hatm plastic cause to the environment has rubbed off on parents also. K Srimathi, a class VIII girl said her teachers a few days ago had instructed to avoid the use of plastic items into the campus.

“Most of the stationery we use daily is of plastic. For some time until the alternative arrangements are made, we carried drinking water in small stainless steel containers.”