Minister allays fears of ryots, says paddy procurement will continue

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers were seen driving trucks loaded with paddy in search of a direct procurement centre (DPC) near Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi for the past two days after reports surfaced the centres are being shut down.

Allaying fears of farmers, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj, told Express, “The move to close DPCs is a periodic one. Usually, this is the time when the private market rate for paddy is higher than in DPCs. So farmers choose private markets for procurement, and we usually close the DPCs. It has now been realized that private players are offering fewer rates. In order to help farmers, it is best we keep DPCs open. The Chief Minister has ordered the same.”

Asked if the decision was exclusive to Nagapattinam district, the Minister said it applied to all delta districts. Asked whether all 104 DPCs would be kept open, Kamaraj said it depended on where paddy procurement was as high.

Collector S Suresh Kumar said DPCs were shut after being informed by the Managing Director of TNCSC.”The centres would be open from Monday until further instructions,” he assured.

Farmers, however, were in for a shock on Saturday after seeing DPCs closed without notice. Those drying paddy to remove moisture were also allegedly asked to vacate DPC premises. Officials confirmed all 104 DPCs in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam, Kollidam and Thirumarugal blocks were shut. Reportedly, they were closed on instructions from the Centre with the reason given being maintenance of DPCs.

The situation improved on Sunday afternoon after the Civil Supplies Minister stated TN had asked the Civil Supplies Corporation to resume procurement by DPCs from Monday.

Speaking to Express, TNCSC senior regional manager said, “We had to follow orders as the instruction was to stop procurement by August 31. However, the government has decided in favour of farmers. DPCs will function from Monday and continue procurement.”

The move to shut DPCs received flak from farmer representatives. “Such decisions cause an enormous amount of panic in farmers who are still yet to complete their kuruvai procurement,” asked Cauvery V Dhanapalan, president, Cauvery Farmers Protection Committee.

‘To help farmers’

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj said, “The move to close DPCs is a periodic one. Usually this is the time when private market rate for paddy is higher than in DPCs. So farmers choose private markets for procurement. It has now been realized that private players are offering less rates. In order to help farmers, it is best we keep DPCs open.”