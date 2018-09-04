19 MBBS students suspended from Madurai Medical College for ragging

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Medical College on Monday suspended 19 second year MBBS students for six months from the college and for one year from the college hostel for ‘verbally’ ragging first-year students on August 30.

The action follows a complaint lodged with the Anti-Ragging Cell, New Delhi on Thursday about ragging by second-year MBBS students at the men’s hostel ‘Rock Shade’ on college premises.

The complaint was forwarded to the college through the office of the Madurai Commissioner of Police. Following this, college Dean Dr D Maruthupandian held an inquiry at the college on Friday in which first-year students were questioned and asked to give anonymous written statements on the incident.

On Saturday, the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee, based on CCTV footage from Thursday evening and student statements, confirmed that 19 second year MBBS students had trespassed into the block meant only for first year students. The Committee found the senior students had ‘verbally’ ragged juniors by ‘instructing’ them not to roll up their sleeves, to sleep dressed in formals, etc and recommended suspension.

Dr Maruthupandian on Monday told media the students were suspended with immediate effect. Any who wanted wanted to plead their innocence they could approach the Anti-Ragging Committee with appeals which would be considered if found true, he said. Meanwhile, the college’s decision would be communicated to the Anti-Ragging Cell.