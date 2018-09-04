Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Government like damaged dam: Stalin

Within minutes of Stalin leaving, Collector K Rajamani along with Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan and S Valarmathi rushed to the site.

Published: 04th September 2018

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Equating the Edappadi K Palaniswami government with the collapsed part of the Upper Anaicut, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin on Monday demanded the CM step down accepting failure to safeguard barrage on Kollidam.

After inspecting temporary arrangements at Mukkombu to stop water from draining into the river, Stalin stated that not even 40 per cent of work had been completed and argued prior testing of structure could have avoided situation.

75% of restoration work over, says minister

Within minutes of Stalin leaving, Collector K Rajamani along with Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan and S Valarmathi rushed to the site. Trashing Stalin’s charges, Natarajan said almost 75 per cent of work had been completed at the Upper Anaicut, adding that the remaining work would be completed in two days.

