Gutkha Scam: CBI raids 30 places in Tamil Nadu; DGP Rajendran, Health Minister Vijay Bhaskar under scanner

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has filed a First Information Report (FIR) into the multi-crore gutkha scam on allegations of bribing ministers and top police and government officials for manufacture and sale of gutkha in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday conducted raids in 30 places including the residences of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijay Bhaskar and Director General of Police T K Rajendram.

This comes in the wake of CBI interrogating the Gutkha manufacturer recently.

CBI had filed the case under orders issued by the Madras High Court on April 26, 2018, while disposing a writ petition filed by a DMK legislator J Anbazhagan who complained that gutkha, a banned tobacco material, was being manufactured, and sold in the state of Tamil Nadu despite the ban order.

This also comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launching its investigation separately in the Gutkha scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Gutkha case gained prominence after Income Tax sleuths while inspecting Poes Garden stumbled upon letters exchanged between the Income Tax Department and top bureaucrats of the State in November 2017.