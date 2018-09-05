Home States Tamil Nadu

Hosur airport likely to cater to 1 or 2 aircraft a day

The Hosur airport or Taneja Aerodrome lies 60 km from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and is located close to Bengaluru’s information technology (IT) hub Electronics City.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hosur airport, one of the four in Tamil Nadu to be taken up in the first phase of the regional connectivity scheme, which is likely to cater to one or two aircraft a day only, in a bid to restrict competition to the Bengaluru International Airport Limited, according to S Sreekumar, regional executive director,  Airport Authority of India (Southern Region).   

Sreekumar said that a team from the Airport Authority of India along with officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security of India had inspected the airport and submitted the report to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

“The Airport Authority of India does not have much of a role in the airport as it is owned by Pune-based operator Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL),” he said.

The Hosur airport or Taneja Aerodrome lies 60 km from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and is located close to Bengaluru’s information technology (IT) hub Electronics City. However, with a limited number of aircraft, it would not benefit most of people who would prefer to get away from the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru.

“The operation of airport now depends on decision taken by TAAL and Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL),” says Sreekumar. It is learnt that BIAL and TAAL have been in discussions over the quantum of flights to be operated from the Hosur airport.

This development also comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswamy writing a letter to the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu demanding immediate commencement of flight operations from the Hosur aerodrome.

Sreekumar said that the airport has a space for parking small aircraft and a small terminal building.
To a query on the status of the Thanjavur airport selected under the second phase of Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) Scheme, Sreekumar said that land acquisition has been an issue. “Indian Air Force wanted 25 acres of land which we possess and in turn promised to give us 50 acres of their land. Once the land is acquired, the work will be started,” he said.

Deadline for views on IAC  scheme over

The deadline for stakeholder comments on the draft International Air Connectivity (IAC) Scheme ended Tuesday

Under the scheme state governments will identify routes and offer financial support to select airlines in the form of subsidy for operation to international routes

International Air Connectivity Fund corpus will be created through state-contributions The scheme envisages state government-led mechanism for selection of airlines to operate on an IAC route

Pursuant to evaluation of proposals, airline will be identified and state government will enter into a three-year agreement for operations

Sreekumar said the draft is at a initial stage. It will be known later which routes will be picked to link Udan airports globally

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hosur airpor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age