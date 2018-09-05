Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa death: Niece Deepa appears before panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P Saravanan of the Doctors’ Wing of the DMK, who was also a candidate for the Tirupparankundram byelection in 2016, appeared on Tuesday before the Arumughaswamy Commission which has been probing the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for cross-examination.

Along with Saravanan, Sasikala’s counsel conducted cross examination with former Minister Anoor Jagadeesan and Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa.

The trio have volunteered as witnesses before the panel and allegedly raised suspicions over circumstances that led to death of the late CM.

Earlier, Saravanan raised suspicion over the thumb prints of Jayalalithaa that appeared in byelection affidavits for the AIADMK candidates in 2016.

Speaking to reporters, Sasikala’s advocate N Raja Senthoor Pandian alleged that Saravanan approached the commission with vested interest. He demanded that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam should be inquired by the commission to clear doubts over treatment provided to Jayalalithaa.

