Home States Tamil Nadu

Registration department adopts biometric system

He said that the documents given for registration can be availed from the sub-registrar office within two days where less than 20 documents are registered per day.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for biometric.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, the Registration department has set up biometrics and framed a time-frame to hand over the documents during the registration of documents.
A top official told Express that biometrics is being used by sub-registrar departments across the state while registering documents so that the documents don’t end up in wrong hands. “We are ensuring that the documents end up in same hands,” said the official.

“Earlier, it would take almost three months for a buyer to get back the documents after registering it but the registration department has introduced reforms recently to ensure
a time frame is being set in accessing the documents from the sub-registrar offices,” the official said.

He said that the documents given for registration can be availed from the sub-registrar office within two days where less than 20 documents are registered per day. In sub-registrar offices where more than 20 documents are registered a day, the documents will be returned within the third working day.

‘Availing of docs facilitated’

A top official said documents given for registration could be availed from sub-registrar office within two days where less than 20 documents are registered a day. In offices where more than 20 documents are registered a day, the documents will be returned within the third working day

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Registration department biometrics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age