Litigant asked to pay `10K for ‘frivolous’ PIL for closure of Sri Annapoorna chain of hotels

CHENNAI: An exemplary cost of Rs 10,000 was imposed on a PIL petitioner for filing a frivolous one wasting the court’s time by asking it to order the closure of Sri Annapoorna chain of hotels in Coimbatore.

There is absolutely no material, even for prima facie satisfaction, that there is a violation by Sri Annapoorna Sri Gowrishankar Hotels (P) Limited. The PIL is dismissed with the cost of `10,000, the division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said.

The bench was dismissing the PIL from Coimbatore-based Sutru Suzhal Makkal Sangam. According to petitioner, vehicles are parked by customers of the hotel near Ramakrishna Hospital causing trouble to the patients.