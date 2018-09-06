Visually disabled persons denied ATM Cards in Tiruchy

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Visually-disabled persons in Tiruchy are being deprived of ATM cards by some banks on the grounds they are likely to misplace them or they could be misused by someone else. Without ATM cards, the visually disabled have to wait in long queues to withdraw money from branches. People with disabilities claim this is a common issue they have to face across the State.

P Maruthupandiyan (26), a resident of Ramanathanallur, said he had been running from pillar to post for the past one year for an ATM card. Despite opening an account with the Woraiyur branch of a bank, Maruthupandiyan said he had to shuttle between his house and bank whenever he needed money despite an ATM kiosk being near his house. At a time when the visually disabled are easily using computers and smartphones, they are not receiving proper facilities from banks.

M Kamaraj, a differently-abled activist in Tiruchy, said he had once filed a case with the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in 2010 on hardships faced by disabled people in banks. “The case made the Reserve Bank of India come out with a series of regulations,” Kamaraj said.

G Ramaraju, general secretary, Tiruchy District Bank Employees Union, said ATMs not being equipped with Braille and speech assistance facilities could be the reason officials are hesitant. Ramaraju stated, “Tamil Nadu Bank Employees Federation always pitches for equal privileges that must be provided for differently abled customers by banks.”