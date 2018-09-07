Home States Tamil Nadu

BSNL moves court over rent for laying of cables

In Erode district alone, such underground OFCs have been laid for 2,730 km during the past 20 years,” he said.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL-Reuters

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has moved the High Court challenging a circular issued by the local administration in the districts demanding rent  for laying optical fibre cable (OFC) along public roads.

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the petition from the BSNL came up for hearing, ordered notice to the Commissioner of Land Administration and the Revenue department of the State government, returnable by two weeks.

Moving the plea on behalf of the BSNL, its deputy general manager, Erode, submitted that the BSNL is a Union government enterprise and 100% equity share of the company is held by the Union government. The BSNL is also defined as ‘State’ within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution, he added.

“The BSNL in Erode district alone is controlling over 120 phone exchanges. To fulfil the obligations of the Centre to develop telecom facility in rural areas under the new telecom policy, the BSNL has already laid OFCs in public ways, after duly paying restoration charges prescribed by the local administration. In Erode district alone, such underground OFCs have been laid for 2,730 km during the past 20 years,” he said.

But, the local administration on March 28 issued a circular demanding annual ‘track rent’ charges from the BSNL and all other private telecom companies based on government orders dated February 12, 2001 and March 23, 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited optical fibre cable

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality