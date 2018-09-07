Home States Tamil Nadu

Four arrested for attempting to murder tahsildar

Police have arrested four men and are searching for six others for allegedly attempting to kill a tahsildar, while he had stopped illegal sand lifting at a lake near Tirukoilur.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police have arrested four men and are searching for six others for allegedly attempting to kill a tahsildar, while he had stopped illegal sand lifting at a lake near Tirukoilur.

According to police, Vikravandi tahsildar Sundarajan received a tip-off that some persons had been smuggling sand in Puthukaruvachi village under Kandachipuram police station limit in the wee hours of Wednesday. Immediately, Sundarajan, village administrative officer Nagappan and revenue department officials rushed to the spot, where ten persons had been lifting sand using two poclain machines and six tractors.

Seeing the officials, six men fled the spot with a poclain machine and two tractors. When the officials had tried to seize the remaining machines and tractors, the four other attempted to kill the tahsildar and the officials by operating the poclain machine towards them.

Meanwhile, policemen from Kandachipuram station reached the stop and saved the officials. Later, Sankar, Ganesan, Murugadoss and Rajendiran of Pazhiyakaruvachi were arrested, based on complaint given by Nagappan. The police are on lookout for Jayachandran, his sons Balaguru, Balamurali and Balaanand of Puthukaruvachi, Harigovindhan and Sakthivel.

