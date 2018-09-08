Home States Tamil Nadu

University of Madras to get MGR study centre

Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy denied students’ allegations.

Published: 08th September 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam honouring the medal winners of Asian Games 2018, during the 160th anniversary celebrations of Madras University in the city on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students should be carrying books, not weapons, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, speaking at the valedictory function held to mark the 160th year celebrations of the University of Madras on Friday.

He announced that the university would get a research centre at a budget of Rs 5 crore to study the social welfare schemes of the late CM and AIADMK founder MG Ramachadran. “We have set up centres to study Periyar and Dravidian politics. On the same lines, the university will get a new centre,” he said adding that this centre would commemorate the MGR birth centenary.

In a move to preserve the heritage of the campus, Palaniswami said that Rs 5 crore more had been allocated to renovate the university library, centenary building, clock tower and oriental study centre.

At the function, 14 researchers were awarded Rs 25,000 for “doing exemplary  research,” Palaniswami said. A total of 48 students, teachers and professors were given various awards by the CM.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan were also present at the event.

Students protest seeking better amenities

Even as the Chief Minister was participating in the event in the university, tens of students protested in various parts of the campus, demanding better facilities. Students, who wanted to use the CM’ visit to draw his attention to their demands, were detained by the police. Student unions across the country took to social media to condemn the arrest.

Students demanded proper sanitation facilities, drinking water, and better quality food. “The campus is unclean. The toilets are always in need of fixing,” said a student who did not want to be identified. She added that the university must dispense free napkins to female students. Students were detained at the nearby Anna Square police station but were later released on bail.

Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy denied students’ allegations. “We have over 2,000 students who don’t have problems with the facilities. There are drinking water dispensers in at least two of the blocks,” he said, suggesting that students were instigated to protest to deliberately tarnish the image of the university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami University of Madras

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality