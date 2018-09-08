University of Madras to get MGR study centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students should be carrying books, not weapons, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, speaking at the valedictory function held to mark the 160th year celebrations of the University of Madras on Friday.

He announced that the university would get a research centre at a budget of Rs 5 crore to study the social welfare schemes of the late CM and AIADMK founder MG Ramachadran. “We have set up centres to study Periyar and Dravidian politics. On the same lines, the university will get a new centre,” he said adding that this centre would commemorate the MGR birth centenary.

In a move to preserve the heritage of the campus, Palaniswami said that Rs 5 crore more had been allocated to renovate the university library, centenary building, clock tower and oriental study centre.

At the function, 14 researchers were awarded Rs 25,000 for “doing exemplary research,” Palaniswami said. A total of 48 students, teachers and professors were given various awards by the CM.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan were also present at the event.

Students protest seeking better amenities

Even as the Chief Minister was participating in the event in the university, tens of students protested in various parts of the campus, demanding better facilities. Students, who wanted to use the CM’ visit to draw his attention to their demands, were detained by the police. Student unions across the country took to social media to condemn the arrest.

Students demanded proper sanitation facilities, drinking water, and better quality food. “The campus is unclean. The toilets are always in need of fixing,” said a student who did not want to be identified. She added that the university must dispense free napkins to female students. Students were detained at the nearby Anna Square police station but were later released on bail.

Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy denied students’ allegations. “We have over 2,000 students who don’t have problems with the facilities. There are drinking water dispensers in at least two of the blocks,” he said, suggesting that students were instigated to protest to deliberately tarnish the image of the university.