Bharat Bandh: Bus services in Tamil Nadu likely to be affected today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Normal life may be at least partially affected on Monday as most of the political parties in Tamil Nadu have extended support for the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress over rising fuel prices.

The strength of the MTC and other state-run buses may be affected as the trade unions affiliated to the opposition DMK and Left parties have announced that workers attached to their unions will not report to work. The bus services will solely depend on the workers of unions affiliated to the ruling AIADMK. Most shops and hotels are likely to be open.

Normal life may be at least partially affected on Monday as most of the political parties in the state have extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress over rising fuel prices.

The strength of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and other state-run buses may be much lesser since the trade unions affiliated to the opposition DMK and the Left parties have announced that workers attached to their unions would not report for duty. The bus services will solely depend on the workers of the unions affiliated to the ruling AIADMK. But shops may be open at least partially since only one of two major traders’ association has extended support to the bandh.

T Vellaiyan, president, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai, said members of the association would down shutters till 6 pm. The Federation of Traders’ Association, headed by A M Vikrama Raja, has not made any appeal to its members over the bandh.

The traders in the Koyambedu markets have also decided to open shops since the time given for the bandh call was very less and if the shops are closed, it may cause losses to the traders who handle perishable goods.

Similarly, P Rajkumar, Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners Association, said, “The hotels will remain open on Monday as the hotels come under Essential Commodities Act. And we have undertaken party orders and IT firms orders well in advance and we have to execute the pre-order. Hence, we won’t take part in the strike call.”

There is no clarity on the stance of cab drivers working for app-based platforms such as Ola and Uber. While some unions said they would take part in the bandh, others said they would work as usual.