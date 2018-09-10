Home States Tamil Nadu

Checked-in baggage goes missing, SpiceJet ordered to pay Rs 25000 relief

Published: 10th September 2018

A file photo of Spicejet filght (PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after a passenger of SpiceJet Airlines lost certificates and other important documents after his checked-in baggage went missing, the District Consumers Disputes Redressal Forum of South Chennai has ordered the airlines to pay `25,000 to the passenger.

The matter dates back to October 2012 when S Dhinakara Sundar, a resident of Pulianthope, was travelling from New Delhi to Chennai in SpiceJet airlines, he found his checked-in baggage missing. One week from the date of travel, he got back his luggage in a damaged condition and also found some certificates and letters missing from the suitcase.

“As all my certificates were missing, I was not able to attend a job interview,” said Sundar in his complaint to the forum. Subsequently, he lodged a baggage irregularity complaint with the authorities but had received no compensation.

The airlines, which denied his allegation, said in its defence that the missing baggage was traced and handed over to the complainant in a good condition. “SpiceJet has strictly advised passengers to remove all valuable items such as cameras, jewellery, money, electronics, medicine, important documents from check-in baggage and in case of violation of these conditions, the airlines is not liable for any compensation,” it said.

The allegation of damage to the baggage and missing of certificates is imaginary and created only for the purpose of claiming compensation, the airlines said.

As the airlines had not submitted any proof to substantiate its claims, the forum comprising president Justice M Mony and judicial member K Amala has ordered the airlines to pay `25,000 to Sundar by the end of September.

“The complainant has submitted boarding pass, tag, irregularity report, legal notice issued by the complainant and the opposite party’s reply as proof. But the airlines hasn’t submitted any such proof,” said the forum.

