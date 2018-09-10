Rat fever deaths in Coimbatore prompt Tamil Nadu to intensify surveillance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two persons died and a few cases of leptospirosis were reported, the Directorate of Public Health intensified the fever surveillance in Tamil Nadu, especially in districts bordering with Kerala.

Two persons, who had history of travelling to Kerala, succumbed to leptospirosis (rat fever) in Coimbatore district and a few others were admitted to hospitals with symptoms of the fever. In the wake of this, the Directorate of Public Health has been conducting meetings in all districts for the last two days, and also distributing pamphlets about leptospirosis awareness.

“We have instructed health workers to monitor fever cases and do a proper investigation if there are symptoms of leptospirosis. We are also distributing pamphlets,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

“Frequent hand wash, food hygiene, and also drinking only boiled or chlorinated water is recommended. Also, people should avoid walking barefoot on wet lands and stagnating water. Rodent control is important. People should avoid walking in water contaminated with animal urine. People should also avoid walking in sewage water too. Also any fever should not be neglected and people with fever should get treatment immediately,” said Kolandaswamy.

It is often asymptomatic, starting with mild fever, lower limb pain, and redness of eye. In severe form high-grade fever would be there with severe lower limb pain. In severe form it will affect kidneys and liver that will cause jaundice, and would have episodes of vomiting, and diarrhoea. The incubation period of the bacteria is seven days. It is 100 per cent curable if fever is treated quickly, said S Raju, Deputy Director, State Public Health Laboratories.

“The leptospirosis is caused by a bacteria called leptospira. The spiral-shaped bacteria grows in the kidneys of the animal and multiples. Thousands of bacteria are excreted in urine of the animals. It penetrates into the human body through pores in the foot. It is found in wet soil and water. Animals, especially rats, are the main carriers of the bacteria. The incidence peaks during rainy season and flooding,” said Raju.

Precaution

According to Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, frequent hand wash, food hygiene and drinking only boiled or chlorinated water is recommended. People should also avoid walking barefoot on wet lands, stagnating water and water contaminated with animal urine, he said adding that walking in sewage water should be avoided too