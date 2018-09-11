‘Bullet’ Nagarajan nabbed after hot chase by Theni cops

By Express News Service

THENI: History-sheeter Nagarajan alias ‘Bullet’ Nagarajan of Jayamangalam, who issued threats to SP of Madurai Central Jail, was nabbed from Periyakulam on Monday.V Baskaran, Superintendent of Police-Theni, formed a special team to apprehend the history-sheeter three days ago.

On Monday, Nagarajan was seen riding a bike from Theni to Periyakulam. He was spotted by two sleuths who chased him down. When Nagarajan stopped his bike near an outlet on Theni main road, the police team surrounded him. Meanwhile, Surulirajan, Adl SP-Theni rushed to the spot.

Nagarajan was taken to Thenkarai police station. The police recovered a bag containing two knives, six cell phones, a small name board as sub-judge, lawyer dress, two rubber stamps, two toy guns and more than 600 dummy currency notes in the denomination of`2,000, `200 and `500.

The police said that after issuing the threat, Nagarajan had gone to Paramakudi from Jayamangalam and returned to Badlagundu on Sunday where he stayed in a private lodge. Then, he went to Theni on Monday morning. SP Baskaran told Express that Nagarajan had been involved in various thefts, snatching and robbery cases in different parts of the district.