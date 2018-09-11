DMK accuses Minister of corruption, demands Vigilance investigation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging that Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Special Schemes Implementation SP Velumani is indulging in irregularities in awarding contracts and amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, the DMK on Monday urged the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case and probe the charges.

The party’s organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member RS Bharathi lodged a complaint with the DVAC Director and the Vigilance Commissioner, citing the firms, in which the minister’s relatives and close aides were made directors, who were favoured against others in awarding government contracts. He wanted the corruption watchdog to register a case against Velumani, his benamis and other public servants who collude with them and investigate in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement, raised the same demand and sought removal of the minister from the Cabinet.“Since minister SP Velumani has lost moral right to continue in office, he should be sacked in order to pave the way for holding a fair probe by the DVAC,” he urged.

Besides, in a tweet, Stalin demanded cut in the prices of petrol and diesel.