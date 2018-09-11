Drone to keep vigil during Sekaran memorial in Ramnad today in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena on Monday assessed the functionality of a drone that will be used for crowd control during a function to mark the death anniversary of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran in Paramakudi on Tuesday.

Police said that the drone will have an operational radius of 3 km. Police will get help from the students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras to operate it. “Police personnel have been trained in using the drone, which will play a major role in crowd control by capturing aerial view of the places where the public will gather.

An instruction will be passed to the police from the control room based on the visual,” said a senior official.

Leaders to pay homage

Meanwhile, the district administration has allocated time frame for leaders of various political parties to pay homage to the Dalit leader. Ministers M Manikandan and M Rajalakshmi, MP A Anwhar Rajhaa, MLAs Thangam Thennarasu and Periyakaruppan, former Ministers Suba Thangavelan, I Periyasamy and Sathyamoorthy, deputy general secretary of AMMK TTV Dhinakaran and Tamil Nadu Congress committee leader Thirunavukkarasar are expected to pay homage to Sekaran.

Section 144 promulgated

The district administration has promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting any public meeting or assembly of five or more persons or procession, except with the permission, for two months from September 9. Entry of all types of hired vehicles, carrying volunteers intending to participate in the death anniversary and Thevar Gurupooja from outside districts, will be banned from September 9 to 15 and October 25 to 31.