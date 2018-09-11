Employee held for stealing jewels  in showroom in Anna Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after 57 sovereigns of jewels were stolen from a jewellery shop in Anna Nagar, the police on Sunday arrested an employee and recovered 54 sovereigns from him. On Friday evening, the shop manager lodged a complaint with police that 57 sovereign of jewels were missing from the showroom and that they suspected the employee who had been missing the whole day.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Rafiq (31) of Puducherry.

“Rafiq had applied for a job in Malaysia and was planning to shift to the country along with his wife. A few weeks ago, he realised that he was cheated and sent his wife back to Puducherry while he joined the jewellery shop as sales executive.

Since he had to clear his heavy debts, he planned to steal the jewels,” said an investigation officer.On Thursday evening he hid the jewels in an unused drawer in the shop and on Friday morning he came to the shop and fled the place with the jewels.