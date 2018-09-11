Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Harvesting rainwater aids groundwater’

According to an official statement from the CMWSSB, during the inspection they found that the ground water level in houses which properly maintained such structures had increased.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) inspected the newly-constructed rainwater harvesting structures and maintenance of existing structures at households in six streets in Anna Nagar on Monday.

According to an official statement from the CMWSSB, during the inspection they found that the ground water level in houses which properly maintained such structures had increased. Also they identified the total dissolved solids level in the ground water to be at 500 ppm, below the permissible level of 10,500 ppm.Metro Water has urged the residents of Chennai to clean such structures in their homes before the on-set of the monsoons. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Anna Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike