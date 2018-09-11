‘Harvesting rainwater aids groundwater’

By Express News Service

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) inspected the newly-constructed rainwater harvesting structures and maintenance of existing structures at households in six streets in Anna Nagar on Monday.

According to an official statement from the CMWSSB, during the inspection they found that the ground water level in houses which properly maintained such structures had increased. Also they identified the total dissolved solids level in the ground water to be at 500 ppm, below the permissible level of 10,500 ppm.Metro Water has urged the residents of Chennai to clean such structures in their homes before the on-set of the monsoons.