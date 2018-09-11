Home States Tamil Nadu

MGR medical varsity to launch 13 new courses

The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University is going to launch 13 new courses from this academic year.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University is going to launch 13 new courses from this academic year. According to officials, the university will launch four Masters’ degree, five postgraduate diploma courses and also four post-doctoral fellowship programme from this academic year.

The M.Sc course will be offered in Respiratory Therapy, Sports and Fitness Psychology, Sports and Fitness Nutrition, and Biomechanics Kinesiology. Postgraduate diploma course offered is in Clinical Research, Bioinformatics, Exercise Psychology, Public Health Journalism and Health Education. Post-doctoral fellowship on offer is in Otology, Emergency medicine, Advance Electrocardiology (ECG), and Clinical Electrophysiology.

Dr S Geethalakshmi, the Vice-Chancellor, told Express, “An expert committee was formed for framing the syllabus and curriculum. The curriculum is ready for all courses to be offered from this academic year. Sale of applications will begin following advertisement in newspapers”.There will be only limited seats in all these courses. M.Sc will be offered for two years, postgraduate diploma one year and post-doctoral fellowship programme for one year, said officials.

