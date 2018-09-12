Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK wants independent agency to probe complaint against CM

The DMK has moved the Madras High Court again with a new plea to shift the probe into its complaint of corruption against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to any other independent agency.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has moved the Madras High Court again with a new plea to shift the probe into its complaint of corruption against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to any other independent agency.

The DVAC, being the portfolio handled by the CM himself, cannot be expected to do a fair probe, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathy said in his new petition. Bharathy contended that the counter, filed by the DVAC on his original plea seeking a direction to it to file an FIR on his complaint, showed that the DVAC was motivated to see that the main accused, Chief Minister, gets away with all his illegal activities.

He also pointed out to the corruption complaints he had filed so far against other ministers. No action was taken on all the complaints till date, he alleged. The criminal original petition is likely to come up before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival