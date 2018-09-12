DMK wants independent agency to probe complaint against CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has moved the Madras High Court again with a new plea to shift the probe into its complaint of corruption against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to any other independent agency.

The DVAC, being the portfolio handled by the CM himself, cannot be expected to do a fair probe, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathy said in his new petition. Bharathy contended that the counter, filed by the DVAC on his original plea seeking a direction to it to file an FIR on his complaint, showed that the DVAC was motivated to see that the main accused, Chief Minister, gets away with all his illegal activities.

He also pointed out to the corruption complaints he had filed so far against other ministers. No action was taken on all the complaints till date, he alleged. The criminal original petition is likely to come up before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Wednesday.