Medical college dean told to examine comatose woman

By Express News Service

MADURAI/NAGERCOIL: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court initiated suo motu proceedings based on a letter sent by an 18-year-old girl, seeking financial assistance for her mother’s treatment, to an administrative judge. The Bench directed Dean of Government Kanniyakumari Medical College to examine the condition of the mother and file a report whether treatment may be given or euthanasia be done.

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar gave the directions following a report submitted by the Kanniyakumari superintendent of police.

RS Aadharsha had stated that her mother Shoba went into coma shortly after giving birth to her due to the negligence on part of the doctors while she was admitted to Government Kanniyakumari Hospital for C-section in 2000.

As her grandfather passed away in 2003 and her father divorced, Aadharsha has been brought up by her aged grandmother. It was under these circumstances that she wrote a letter seeking financial aid to meet her educational expenses.

Meanwhile, RS Aadharsha said, “ I never requested anyone for euthanasia for my mother.” She said she was unaware of suo motu case and wrote seeking financial assistance alone.