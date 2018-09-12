Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL plea by Dravidian outfit on Vinayaka idols dismissed by Madras HC

In his PIL, Kanndasan also prayed for a direction to the authorities to seize the unauthorised sound amplifiers and to prosecute the persons who violated the law. 

Published: 12th September 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The statues of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols made with mud, jute and bamboo are aimed at reducing pollution during the Ganesh immersion. The popular eleven-day long Hindu religious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 25 to September 5th of this year.

Image used for representation. (AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition, filed by a Dravidian outfit to remove the Vinayaka idols kept at public places and disconnect the power supply, was dismissed by a division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL from M Kannadasan, president of the Kancheepuram district unit of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, which also sought a direction to the TN Pollution Control Board to inspect the idols before they are taken out in processions and not to permit the idols made of Plaster-of-Paris or hazardous materials or painted with prohibited polluting chemicals, to get immersed in waterbodies.

In his PIL, Kanndasan also prayed for a direction to the authorities to seize the unauthorised sound amplifiers and to prosecute the persons who violated the law. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PIL Dravidian outfit Vinayaka idols Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival