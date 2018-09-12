PIL plea by Dravidian outfit on Vinayaka idols dismissed by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition, filed by a Dravidian outfit to remove the Vinayaka idols kept at public places and disconnect the power supply, was dismissed by a division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL from M Kannadasan, president of the Kancheepuram district unit of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, which also sought a direction to the TN Pollution Control Board to inspect the idols before they are taken out in processions and not to permit the idols made of Plaster-of-Paris or hazardous materials or painted with prohibited polluting chemicals, to get immersed in waterbodies.

In his PIL, Kanndasan also prayed for a direction to the authorities to seize the unauthorised sound amplifiers and to prosecute the persons who violated the law.