PIL plea by Dravidian outfit on Vinayaka idols dismissed by Madras HC
In his PIL, Kanndasan also prayed for a direction to the authorities to seize the unauthorised sound amplifiers and to prosecute the persons who violated the law.
Published: 12th September 2018 05:55 AM | Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:55 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A PIL petition, filed by a Dravidian outfit to remove the Vinayaka idols kept at public places and disconnect the power supply, was dismissed by a division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.
The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed the PIL from M Kannadasan, president of the Kancheepuram district unit of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, which also sought a direction to the TN Pollution Control Board to inspect the idols before they are taken out in processions and not to permit the idols made of Plaster-of-Paris or hazardous materials or painted with prohibited polluting chemicals, to get immersed in waterbodies.
