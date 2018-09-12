St. Thomas Mount Station: Solatium offered to victim’s kin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Railways claimed Tribunal Chairman K Kannan distributed cash compensation on Tuesday to the family members of victims killed after falling from the train at St. Thomas Mount Station on July 24.

Five passengers, who travelled on the footboard of a Chennai Beach-Tirumalpur train, fell down after hitting the concrete fence at the station.

J Naveenkumar (23), P Sivakumar (20), R Bharat (17) and C Velmurugan were killed and five others injured. Later, Shreevarshan (18) succumbed to injuries.

On Tuesday, Kannan gave the cheque of `8 lakh to the family members of four victims and `2 lakh to kin of Shreevarshan.