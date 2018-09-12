Tamil Nadu signs MoU to implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central government officials for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in association with the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme on the DMS campus in the presence of Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Tuesday.

According to a release, the State government announced that the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), which is already implemented in the State, will be suitably dovetailed with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (National Health Protection Scheme) under Ayushman Bharat programme.

With the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in association with the CMCHIS, it is expected that around 77 lakh poor and vulnerable families in Tamil Nadu will benefit through health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The beneficiaries may be already covered under the CMCHIS and if not covered, they will be included.

“To ensure that all eligible poor families get equal coverage, the CM has ordered that the CMCHIS will also be covered up to the same extent of Rs 5 lakh to ensure uniform benefit to all. All CMCHIS beneficiaries in the state, whether they are covered under the National Health Protection Scheme or not, will get an enhanced coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

The current arrangements of all high-end procedures like cochlear implantation, liver transplant, bone marrow & stem cell transplant, renal transplant, heart and lung transplant, auditory brainstem implant up to Rs 25 lakh being covered under the corpus fund of the CMCHIS will continue,” the release added.

The CMCHIS covers 1.57 crore families and provides a coverage of Rs 1 lakh per year for 1,027 procedures including Rs 2 lakh per year for 154 specified procedures and State also has a corpus fund to assure treatment of eight high-end procedures.

