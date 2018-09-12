Three killed in cracker blast in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

ERODE: Three people were killed when a consignment of banned firecrackers meant for sale during Diwali exploded while being unloaded from a vehicle here Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 6 AM when the bags containing the crackers were being unloaded from a van and carried into a house of Sukumar at Sastrinagar near here.

The explosion is believed to have been caused due to friction, they said adding three people including the house owner's son died on the spot after sustaining burns.

The explosion completely damaged the van and over 10 houses nearby. A case was registered and an investigation is on, police said.

District Revenue Officer, Kavitha inspected the spot and said no license was issued for sale of such banned crackers.