Home States Tamil Nadu

Two secretaries appear before division bench in contempt case

When it came up for hearing on August 14 last, the bench ordered personal appearance of the officials.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rural Development secretary Hans Raj Verma and Municipal Administration secretary Harmandar Singh appeared before a division bench of the Madras High Court in connection with the contempt application relating to elections to the local bodies in the State, on Tuesday.

Dispensing with their further personal appearance before the court, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Sundar posted to September 24 further hearing on the petition filed by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathy. Since the State government had failed to comply with the court order passed in September, 2017, directing it to issue a notification to begin the election process and complete the same by November 17 last year, the contempt plea was filed.

When it came up for hearing on August 14 last, the bench ordered personal appearance of the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival