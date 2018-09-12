Two secretaries appear before division bench in contempt case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rural Development secretary Hans Raj Verma and Municipal Administration secretary Harmandar Singh appeared before a division bench of the Madras High Court in connection with the contempt application relating to elections to the local bodies in the State, on Tuesday.

Dispensing with their further personal appearance before the court, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Sundar posted to September 24 further hearing on the petition filed by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathy. Since the State government had failed to comply with the court order passed in September, 2017, directing it to issue a notification to begin the election process and complete the same by November 17 last year, the contempt plea was filed.

When it came up for hearing on August 14 last, the bench ordered personal appearance of the officials.