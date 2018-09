By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and other political leaders have extended their Vinayaka Chaturthi greetings. In his message, the Chief Minister said, “I wish people prosperity and a good health and a happy life on the occasion of the Vinayaka Chathurthi.” Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, in his message, said “Let our country see development in all fields on this Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vinayaka Chaturthi should be celebrated as a patriotic event, beyond religions and castes. The government also should be supportive for this celebration.