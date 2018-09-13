Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 3 lakh loan taken ‘without knowledge’ in Tamil Nadu

Murugesan of Panagudi owned a tea-shop at Ramakrishnapuram First Street for the last 30 years.

Published: 13th September 2018 05:24 AM

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old teashop owner had approached a nationalised bank to take a loan for Rs 20,000 only to find out that an unidentified man had already taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh in his name using forged documents at Adambakkam. 

Murugesan of Panagudi owned a tea-shop at Ramakrishnapuram First Street for the last 30 years. “Recently, he visited a bank to take a loan of `20,000 to expand his shop. When the bank staff checked if any other loans were taken in his name, they found that he had an existing loan of `3 lakh in a private bank and credit cards and owned three different private companies in his name,” said a police source.

However, he said it was the first time he was applying for a loan. Then, he and the bank staff checked the documents submitted for the `3 lakh loan and found them forged. “Probe revealed that an unidentified man had prepared fake documents of Murugesan’s voter ID and other documents, fake phone number and also showed he owned three companies to get the loan,” added the source. 

