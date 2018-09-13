Tamil Nadu presses for Bharat Ratna for CN Annadurai,  J Jayalalithaa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday renewed his appeal for conferring Bharat Ratna on the late Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa and renaming the Central railway station after the late CM MG Ramachandran, based on the decision taken by the State Cabinet on September 10. He wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard quoting the State Cabinet resolutions.

The demand for honouring Annadurai, fondly called Arignar Anna, with Bharat Ratna has been made for the first time by way of a Cabinet resolution while the demand for the highest Indian civilian award for Jayalalithaa was a reiteration of the Cabinet recommendation made on December 10, 2016.

Recalling the contributions of Anna to the people of State, his social reform measures, which had an impact on the country, the CM said, “Anna was a titan among the politicians living in his era and was well respected even by his worst critics and fought tirelessly for improving the socio-economic conditions of the people.”

On the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Jayalalithaa, the CM in his letter said, “Jayalalithaa was astute, diplomatic and independent as a political leader. People, particularly women, adore her as their ‘Amma’. She was nationalistic in her outlook and progressive in her thinking. She rightly deserves the nation’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.”

Palaniswami also appealed to rename the Central railway station in Chennai after MGR and said, “He (MGR) continues to be an inspirational figure who is remembered for his qualities of magnanimity, generosity, commanding leadership and determination to fight for the legitimate rights of the States.”