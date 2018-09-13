Home States Tamil Nadu

Will quit politics if DMK’s charges proved: S P Velumani

Minister S P Velumani announced that he would quit politics if the charges against him about showing favouritism in awarding tenders in the Municipal Administration department were proved.

Published: 13th September 2018

S P Velumani, Minister of Muncipal Administration Rural Development. (Photo | EPS)

COIMBATORE: Minister S P Velumani announced that he would quit politics if the charges against him about showing favouritism in awarding tenders in the Municipal Administration department were proved. He also invited DMK president M K Stalin to quit his party post and that of Leader of the Opposition if he failed to prove the charges against him to be true. He also said that there was no need to respond to the petition filed with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) by DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi, accusing the minister of criminal misconduct, misappropriation, bribery and accumulation of disproportionate assets.

“During the DMK rule, there had been power cuts for almost 18 hours a day. Now, Tamil Nadu has been producing surplus electricity,” he said. Slamming AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Velumani said that he would go to prison soon. The minister was addressing media persons at the Coimbatore.

Activists’ group comes up against Minister 
Chennai: Amidst furore over Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani’s aides allegedly being awarded contracts worth several crores under Coimbatore and Chennai Corporations, Chennai-based activist group Arappor Iyakkam on Wednesday came up with a set of additional evidences supporting the allegations. The evidences, mainly gathered through RTIs and whistle-blowers, indicate that firms favoured by Velumani have vastly benefited since he assumed office as Municipal Administration Minister in May, 2014.

