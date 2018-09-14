Be ready to face poll battle: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday called upon the party cadre to prepare themselves for unseating the BJP and the AIADMK governments at the Centre and in the State in a peaceful, ethical manner.

In an epistle, he said “The anti-people, anti-democratic governments at the Centre and in the State must be thrown out. We should brace for entering the peaceful, ethical (battle) field.”

He told his party cadre that they should take a vow at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ at Villupuram on September 15 for removing the Central and State governments.

It may be noted that ever since taking over the reins of the party, Stalin had sharpened the attack on BJP, the Centre and also the AIADMK government in the State.