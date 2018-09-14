Home States Tamil Nadu

Be ready to face poll battle: MK Stalin

It may be noted that ever since taking over the reins of the party, Stalin had sharpened the attack on BJP, the Centre and also the AIADMK government in the State.

Published: 14th September 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

DMK leader MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday called upon the party cadre to prepare themselves for unseating the BJP and the AIADMK governments at the Centre and in the State in a peaceful, ethical manner.

In an epistle, he said “The anti-people, anti-democratic governments at the Centre and in the State must be thrown out. We should brace for entering the peaceful, ethical (battle) field.”

He told his party cadre that they should take a vow at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ at Villupuram on September 15 for removing the Central and State governments.

It may be noted that ever since taking over the reins of the party, Stalin had sharpened the attack on BJP, the Centre and also the AIADMK government in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend