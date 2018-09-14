‘T T V Dhinakaran' Rs 20 tactics won’t work in coming bypolls’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan said that the `20 rupees currency tactics of Deputy General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) T T V Dhinakaran would not work in the forthcoming Thiruparankundram by-elections.

He said this while addressing a cycle rally campaign for the bypolls headed by the state secretary of AIADMK Amma Peravai and Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar at Thanakankulam in Madurai on Thursday. As many as 5,000 party cadre participated in the cycle rally from Thanakankulam to Silaiman.

The minister said that the `20 currency trick employed by Dhinakaran in R K Nagar by-election would not work out in the forthcoming by-elections. Stating that AIADMK would definitely win, Srinivasan also said that the opposition parties would vanish after the by-elections.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the event, AIADMK party deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said the cycle rally, organised at Thiruparankundram would be helpful to campaign about the achievements of the government and to strengthen the party. He said Thiruparankundram was AIADMK’s fort and it would definitely win the by-poll with a margin of at least 1 lakh votes.

Several ministers including Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju, Information Minister Kadambur Raju, Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Milk and Dairy Development Minister K T Rajendra Balaji participated in the event.

