128 persons to get Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Anna Medal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In recognition of their outstanding service, 128 persons from different fields have been selected for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Anna Medal.

A total of 100 police personnel from the rank of SP to the rank of Grade-I police constables, 10 Fire and Rescue Service personnel, 10 prison service personnel, five Home Guards, 2 Additional Superintendents of Police from the fingerprint science unit, and 1 Deputy Director from Forensic Sciences Department have been awarded the medal.

The medal will be presented by the CM at a ceremonial medal parade.