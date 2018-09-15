Home States Tamil Nadu

128 persons to get Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Anna Medal

In recognition of their outstanding service, 128 persons from different fields have been selected for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Anna Medal.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In recognition of their outstanding service, 128 persons from different fields have been selected for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Anna Medal.

A total of 100 police personnel from the rank of SP to the rank of Grade-I police constables, 10 Fire and Rescue Service personnel, 10 prison service personnel, five Home Guards, 2 Additional Superintendents of Police from the fingerprint science unit, and 1 Deputy Director from Forensic Sciences Department have been awarded the medal.

The medal will be presented by the CM at a ceremonial medal parade.

