Pharmacists given two days to return banned medicines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Union Health Ministry banned fixed-dose combination (FDC) medicines - combination of two or more drugs in a single medicine- the State Drugs Control Department on Friday held a meeting with chemists and druggist associations and instructed them to return all the FDC medicines within two days to avoid legal action against defaulters.

K Sivabalan, Director of Drugs Control Department, said “We have given a maximum two days time. Pharmacists who continue to store FDC drugs for a longer time should give a proper explanation. If it is a genuine reason, we will examine and accept it. If not, they will be prosecuted. We have deputed drug inspectors to check all shops,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State chemists and druggists association has instructed all its members to follow the director’s instructions to avoid legal action.

Meanwhile, the health department officials said there are no banned FDC medicines in government hospitals. So the prohibition will not have any impact on government institutions.

The Health ministry banned 328 FDC drugs after the Drugs Technical Advisory Board said that there was no therapeutic justification for the medicines contained in those drugs and they may involve health risk.