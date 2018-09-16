American woman found loitering in Tamil Nadu sent back home

By PTI

KANCHEEPURAM: The American woman who was found loitering here in semi-tattered clothes claiming she had been abandoned by her Indian husband has been sent back home with the assistance of the US Consulate in Chennai, police said Sunday.

"After she was taken to a government shelter, the US consulate was alerted which arranged the woman's travel back home," a senior official said.

She was later taken to the Chennai airport and sent to the US by a flight, the official said without giving any detail.

The woman, who appeared to be disoriented, was found loitering at Vellagate here days ago.

The American was seen conversing with some auto drivers before she was spotted by a police patrol team. She reportedly told them that her spouse was an Indian national and they resided at Velachery in Chennai.

The woman had claimed that her husband had left her here following a domestic quarrel and sped away in their car. When contacted by PTI, the woman's husband had Saturday declined to answer any query.