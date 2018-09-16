‘Dravidian States should share surplus resources among themselves for unity’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday called upon the Dravidian States (Southern States) to share among themselves natural resources such as surplus water, electricity and foodgrain, to establish the real unity among them.

Speaking at the starting of Institute of Dravidian Studies established by St Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research, he said, “I don’t just boast about our unity through language, culture and civilisation as Dravidians is sufficient. Beyond that, we should extend help to the neighbouring Dravidian States by sharing the surplus in water, electricity and grains. This alone can establish the unity among the Dravidian States.”

He said this institute should take up as its duty creating awareness among the Dravidian States the importance of sharing natural resources among them.

“Only then, the true goal of launching this institution will be fulfilled. We should do everything possible to establish that we are Dravidians.”

In this connection, Palaniswami said that under the scheme to link peninsular rivers, Dravidian States should come together to link the following rivers - Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Palar, Cauvery, Vaigai, Gundar, Pamba, Achankovil and Vaippar.

“At present Tamil Nadu is working towards linking the rivers within the State. Similarly, Tamil Nadu will engage itself in the work for linking the rivers in Southern States,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said “Today, the need of hour is to do research into Dravidianism, Dravidian history and impact of Dravidianism in general. When we Google the word Dravidian, several thousand pages and documents of significance immediately come up, to enlighten us, about our ancestors. We are humbled to note that many European scholars from the 16th century onwards had done dedicated research in Dravidianism, its languages and literature.”