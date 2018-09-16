Home States Tamil Nadu

Monsoon: 321 very highly vulnerable areas in Tamil Nadu

After neighbouring Kerala was ravaged by floods recently, the Tamil Nadu government has identified 14 coastal and hilly districts as vulnerable to northeast monsoon, which is expected soon.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

Official sources told Express that 321 very highly vulnerable areas have been identified in these districts where water stagnation is expected to be above five feet.

Among those, 84 are located in Kancheepuram, 68 in The Nilgiris and 37 each in Chennai and Cuddalore. Thiruvallur district has 29 locations, while Kanyakumari has 22, Nagapattinam (21), Tirunelveli (11), Thoothkudi (4), Villupuram (4), Thanjavur (3) and Tiruvarur (1).

It is learnt that the government on Thursday accorded administrative and financial sanction for  `100.10 crore (96.20 crore from State fund and `3.9 crore from local body fund) for revenue and disaster management department towards long-term flood mitigation works in very high vulnerable areas in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts in Araniyar, Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum, Adyar and Kovalam sub-basins

According to information available with Express, overall there are 3,055 vulnerable locations in the 14 districts with maximum being in Kancheepuram (515), Nagapattinam (378), Thiruvallur (336), Chennai (306) and The Nilgiris (233).

Across Tamil Nadu, a total of 4,050 vulnerable areas have been identified. Sources indicated that vulnerability maps have been prepared in rural and urban areas incorporating vulnerability analysis, details of escape routes and relief centres.

Interestingly while the State Disaster Management Perspective Plan 2018-2030 was released by the Chief Minister on August 28 spelling out 14 specific goals with indicative goals for disaster risk reduction, the district disaster management plans and taluk-level disaster management plan are yet to be completed. It is learnt that district disaster management plans will be completed by September 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, Collectors have been instructed to conduct meetings with non-governmental organisations, Red Cross or service organisations for ensuring coordination and assigning roles and responsibilities, besides sensitising hospitals, educational institutions, oil companies and mobile service providers on preparedness.

