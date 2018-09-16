Home States Tamil Nadu

Sengottai still on the edge

CCTV footage showed that two bike-borne miscreants attempting to set ablaze a press owned by one S Ramesh’s at Piranoor border on Friday night.

Published: 16th September 2018

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Though normalcy returned at sensitive points of Sengottai such as Gandhi road and Meloor, tension prevailed in the area as three shops including a printing press, where posters for Chathurthi celebrations were printed, were damaged.

The shop contained paper bundles and flammable solvents. However, as an inner door deterred the spread of fire, the mishap was avoided.

The reason behind the fire accident at two other shops including the one owned by BJP District Executive Member in Tenkasi is yet to be identified. In a similar fashion, fire broke out at a grocery shop of D Rajasingh (45), State executive member of BJP in Tenkasi Vaaikaalpaalam, in which few packed snacks and groceries were damaged. Likewise, a gift shop belonging to one Jeevan Ram (45) from Tenkasi also sustained minor damage.

Meanwhile, SP P Arunsakthikumar stated that at least six cases have been filed in connection with stone pelting and violence that took place during idol processions on Thursday night and Friday noon. He also said 15 trouble-mongers have been picked up for inquiry.

Kadayanalloor MLA Muhammed Abubacker visited Sengottai and inspected the damaged shops. However, the locals alleged that he was inspecting damages incurred by one group. They also questioned him his absence during the time of violence. Following this, Muhammed left the place and police dispersed the crowd.

