Work on for building seven check dams to tap rain water in Kanchi district: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Making many new announcements for Kancheepuram district, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said steps were being taken for constructing seven check dams in the district to tap surplus rainwater. Besides, flood prevention works were going on at a total cost of Rs 393 crore as announced earlier.

Speaking at a government event in Kancheepuram, he said rural sanitary nurses training centres will be built at Thiruputkuzhi and Madhuramangalam at a total cost of Rs 1.14 crore while a maternity ward would be established at Kancheepuram district headquarters hospital at a cost of Rs 20 crore. For the first time in the State, Linear accelerator, special treatment unit and CT Scan would be provided at a cost of Rs 23 crore to government Anna cancer hospital in Kancheepuram.

Palaniswami said Tamilnadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative would be implemented at government Chengalpattu medical college hospital at a cost of Rs 20 crore to reduce mortality rate due to road accidents. He said a government Primary Health Centre would be established at Paranthur village at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

He also declared open new buildings for tahsildar office at Walajabad (Rs 2.61 crore) and new classrooms in government higher secondary school in Singadivakkam built at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore.

He also laid the foundation for new taluk headquarters at Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur at a cost of Rs 6.10 crore.

The Chief Minister also presented retrofitted scooter for 30 differently-abled persons and Scooty for 300 women under Amma two-wheeler scheme. In all, he distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 32.26 crore to 6,250 beneficiaries.

EB substations inaugurated

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami commissioned a 110/11 kv sub-station set up at Porur at a cost of Rs 245.25 crore and 16 substations set up in 14 districts at a total cost of Rs 250.62 crore, through video-conferencing at the Secretariat on Friday.

The sub-stations are located at Chennai-Central, Mallankinaru (Virudhunagar dt), Elumalai (Madurai dt), Mampatti and Selaikkottai (Dharmapuri dt), Sivagiri (Erode dt), Renganathapuram (Karur), Araiyaalam (Tiruvannamalai dt), Rettanai (Villupuram dt), Sirupakkam (Cuddalore dt), Karivedu (Vellore dt), Rastha (Tirunelveli dt), EB Colony (Thanjavur dt), Old Gandarvakottai and Vallavari (Pudukkottai dt) and Velankanni (Nagapattinam dt).

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also declared open 121 residential quarters for police personnel constructed at Madurai Armed Police Complex, at a cost of Rs 16.34 crore. Besides, he also opened 88 police quarters, one police station, five police department buildings, two buildings for police and rescue services department, through the video conferencing facility. The hostel buildings constructed by BC,MBC and Minorities Welfare Department in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Thanjavur and Madurai at a total cost of Rs 8.33 crore were also opened by the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister commenced the issue of appointment orders to 215 persons as Assistant Inspector in Local Fund Audit Department, recruited through TNPSC.